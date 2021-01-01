Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.90. 100,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 53,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

VHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$100.03 million and a PE ratio of -57.00.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

