Vishay Intertechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 838% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.