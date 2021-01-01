Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $285,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.