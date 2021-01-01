Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.56.
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $285,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
