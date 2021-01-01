VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 32.3% This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $28.42 million and $1.38 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00298460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.60 or 0.02030777 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

