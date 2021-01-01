VIBE Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $28,146.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00299458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.02058562 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.