Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.04).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

LON VSVS traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 536.50 ($7.01). 111,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,923. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 498.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.15. Vesuvius plc has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 545 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

