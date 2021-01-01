VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $26,921.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00130341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00561400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00161624 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00300247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00050023 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,992,153 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

