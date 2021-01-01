Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.47.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.