Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Veracyte stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,663.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

