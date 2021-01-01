Velas (VLX) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $60.42 million and approximately $602,658.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

