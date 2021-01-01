VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 8.9%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 7,399,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,312,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

