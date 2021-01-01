Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VONV)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.32 and last traded at $118.95. 78,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 173,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.