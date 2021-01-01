Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.24

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 147959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 248,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 376,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 140,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,095,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

