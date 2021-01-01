Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Vanadiumcorp Resource shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 74,169 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$37.11 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

