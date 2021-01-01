ValuEngine Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to “Sell”

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

