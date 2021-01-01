ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Know Labs has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Get Know Labs alerts:

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.