ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN opened at $2.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Know Labs has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
About Know Labs
