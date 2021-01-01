Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 313,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 45,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

