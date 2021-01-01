Utrust Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Utrust has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and $1.86 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00294275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.55 or 0.02027532 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars.

