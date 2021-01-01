United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $177.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.80 million and the lowest is $171.30 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $146.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $650.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $667.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $644.80 million to $680.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 267,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.04.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

