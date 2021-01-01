Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.58.

Shares of UNS opened at C$8.11 on Monday. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$343.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.4220638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

