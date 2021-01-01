Ubex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149,386.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Ubex has a market cap of $494,415.78 and approximately $149,386.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BitMart, Hotbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008907 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00256153 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, LBank, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Bilaxy, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

