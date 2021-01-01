U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.53. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

