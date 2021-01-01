Twelve Seas Investment (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Stock Price Up ∞

Twelve Seas Investment Company (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)’s share price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,548 shares.

About Twelve Seas Investment (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

