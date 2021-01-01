TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119,377.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $914,636.63 and $119,377.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,961,020,764 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

