Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.76

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and traded as low as $92.79. Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) shares last traded at $94.47, with a volume of 2,840 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 105.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.

Get Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) alerts:

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.02 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.