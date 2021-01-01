TrustVerse Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.70 million and $20,988.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

