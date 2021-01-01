Truist Increases Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target to $15.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

