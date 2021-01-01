Truist Increases Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target to $15.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.
NYSE:AKR opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
