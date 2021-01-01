TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.69. 238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

