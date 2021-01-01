Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of TGI opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

