TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TNET stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,216. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,117 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

