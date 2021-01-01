Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

