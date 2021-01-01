Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,151. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 15,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tricida by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

