Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,192.24

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,192.24 and traded as high as $1,443.50. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at $1,414.50, with a volume of 702,777 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,316.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,161.67.

In other news, insider John Rogers acquired 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

