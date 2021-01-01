Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 81,526 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,740% compared to the average daily volume of 4,430 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,407,000 after buying an additional 482,342 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

