Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,702 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 298 put options.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

