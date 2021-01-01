Traders Buy High Volume of Park Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,746 put options on the company. This is an increase of 775% compared to the average volume of 314 put options.

PK stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.