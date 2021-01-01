TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,280.00

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.72) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.72), with a volume of 30164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,172.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 998.09. The firm has a market cap of £643.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

About TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

