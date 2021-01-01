Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.99

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.99 and traded as high as $90.78. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) shares last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 70,714 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.10.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.763209 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,335. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. Insiders sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521 in the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

