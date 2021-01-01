TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) alerts:

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of C$603.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.