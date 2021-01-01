TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.40. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.44. The company has a market cap of £2.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.88.

In other TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

