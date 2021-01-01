TitanSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $39.07 million and $3.88 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00300483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.01988586 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

