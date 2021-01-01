Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Titanium shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

