Thrive Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $87.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $514,334.94 and $87.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00040934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00300209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.03 or 0.01972943 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

