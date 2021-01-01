THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $1.30

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $205.24 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00556089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00166807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049358 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

