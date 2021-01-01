The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.63

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.63 and traded as high as $72.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 4,928,997 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.73. The stock has a market cap of C$130.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

