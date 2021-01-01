The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.13. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $234,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 57.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 150.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

