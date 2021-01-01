The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $9.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.79 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $42.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.61 billion to $42.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.59 billion to $39.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.71. 2,043,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,165. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $263.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.01 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

