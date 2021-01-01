The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.30. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 43,022 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $63,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

