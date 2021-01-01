The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $202,050.87 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

