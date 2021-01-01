The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.13. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

